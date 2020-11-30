The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Dawn Marie Slater, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Nov. 7 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Angel Francisco Rodriguez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony, and attempted possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested on November 10, 2020 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Alejandro Varela, originally sentenced to probation for attempted burglary in the third degree, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Nov. 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Nahiella Ramirez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted robbery, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Nov. 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.