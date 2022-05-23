The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Nicholas Sean Lopez, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated assault per domestic violence, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Justin Alexander Nopah, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug parafernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in La Paz County and extradited April 22 to the Yuma County jail.

Keiona Charity Rose, originally sentenced to probation for disorderly conduct per domestic violence, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited April 26 to the Yuma Count jail.

Jesus Pedro Martinez Ballesteros, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

