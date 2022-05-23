The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Nicholas Sean Lopez, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated assault per domestic violence, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Justin Alexander Nopah, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug parafernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in La Paz County and extradited April 22 to the Yuma County jail.
• Keiona Charity Rose, originally sentenced to probation for disorderly conduct per domestic violence, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited April 26 to the Yuma Count jail.
• Jesus Pedro Martinez Ballesteros, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.