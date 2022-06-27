The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Juan Jesus Flores, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited June 6 to the Yuma County jail.
• Omar Gonzalez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested June 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Daniel Harris, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested June 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Katie Nicole Bendele was originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault, a Class four felony. She absconded from supervision and was arrested June 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.