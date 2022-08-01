The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Rafael Guerrero, originally sentenced to probation for unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 31 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

