The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Rafael Guerrero, originally sentenced to probation for unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 31 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Elia Rodriguez, originally sentenced to a probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Cowley County, Kansas, and extradited July 3 to the Yuma County jail.
• Jesse Anthony Uvalles, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated assault, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 6 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Marlene Judith Combs, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested July 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.