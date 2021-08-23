The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Mary Josephine Armas, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested July 6 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Javier Magdaleno, originally sentenced to probation for theft of means of transportation, a Class 3 felony, and possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Daniel Manzano Lopez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted trafficking in stolen property, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Thomas Lee Ford, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of marijuana for sale, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Siskiyou County and extradited July 16 to the Yuma County jail.