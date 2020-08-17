The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Angel Francisco Rodriguez, originally sentenced to a term of probation for attempted possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony, and attempted possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Charles Michael Roe, originally sentenced to probation for burglary in the third degree, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail Aug. 9.
• Manuel Alejandro Perez, originally sentenced to probation for criminal trespass in the first degree, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Rolando Meza, originally sentenced to probation for attempted misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 14 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.