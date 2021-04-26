The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Jason Erik Martinez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Annais Bernice Valdez, originally sentenced to probation for two counts attempted aggravated domestic violence, both Class 6 felonies. She absconded from supervision but was arrested March 31 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Angelica Renea Olson, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was located in Maricopa County and extradited April 1 to the Yuma County jail.
• Erick Chavez, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.