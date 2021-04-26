The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Jason Erik Martinez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Annais Bernice Valdez, originally sentenced to probation for two counts attempted aggravated domestic violence, both Class 6 felonies. She absconded from supervision but was arrested March 31 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Angelica Renea Olson, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was located in Maricopa County and extradited April 1 to the Yuma County jail.

Erick Chavez, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

