The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Carlos Silva Miranda, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested June 17 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jose De Jesus Mancillas, sentenced to probation for Attempted Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested June 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Sarah Castanon, sentenced to probation for Attempted Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class 5 felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested June 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Mark Cervantes-Ramirez, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested June 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.