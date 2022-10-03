The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Nicolas Christopher Medina, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Savannah Elizabeth Turner, sentenced to probation for Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in San Bernardino County, Calif., and extradited Sept. 2 to the Yuma County jail.
• Kacy Lee Olsen, sentenced to probation for two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Bianca Roxann Macias, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision and was arrested Sept. 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.