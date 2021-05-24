The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Fernando Malta, originally sentenced to probation for possession of burglary tools, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 26 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Moises Martinez Celaya, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested on April 27, 2021 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Ramon Bojorquez, originally sentenced to probation for trespass in the first degree per domestic violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Jesus Castro Heredia, originally sentenced to probation for criminal trespass in the first degree, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you