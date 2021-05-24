The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Fernando Malta, originally sentenced to probation for possession of burglary tools, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 26 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Moises Martinez Celaya, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested on April 27, 2021 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Ramon Bojorquez, originally sentenced to probation for trespass in the first degree per domestic violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jesus Castro Heredia, originally sentenced to probation for criminal trespass in the first degree, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.