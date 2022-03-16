The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Damian Gomez, originally convited of possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 4 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 18 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• David Alberto Kaser, originally convicted of attempted possession of a dangerous drug for sale, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Marcos Esteban Gonzalez, originally convicted of burglary in the third degree, a Class 4 felony, and attempted burglary in the third degree, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jesus Alfredo Lara, originally convicted of possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 1 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.