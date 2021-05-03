The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Tracie Lia Daker, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested April 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Thomas Christopher Redle, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was located in Boulder County, Colo., and extradited April 6 to the Yuma County jail.
• Ivan Alexis Castro, originally sentenced to probation for attempted misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 7 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• David Marcus Rodriguez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.