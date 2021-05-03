The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Tracie Lia Daker, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested April 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Thomas Christopher Redle, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was located in Boulder County, Colo., and extradited April 6 to the Yuma County jail.

Ivan Alexis Castro, originally sentenced to probation for attempted misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 7 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

David Marcus Rodriguez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

