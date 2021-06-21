The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Heather Renee Palomares, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated driving under the influence of drugs while a minor present, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was May 14 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Anthony James Betts, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated domestic violence, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 22and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Martin Pedro Heredia, originally sentenced to probation for possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 18 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Christian Jesus Galvan, originally sentenced to probation for attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.