The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Miranda Madrid, sentenced to probation for Endangerment per Domestic Violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited Aug. 30 to the Yuma County jail.
• Charlotte Ann Malysa, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Michael Reyes, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Regina Celestina Beltran, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but arrested Sept. 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.