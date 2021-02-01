The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Daniel Velasquez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Keiona Charity Rose, originally sentenced to probation for disorderly conduct per domestic violence, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Richard Neil Cahoe Sr., originally sentenced to probation for possession of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine), a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan.15 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Daryle Barclay Jobe, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony, and possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 17 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.