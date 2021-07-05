The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Adrian BuenrostroRamirez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of burglary tools, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Adrian Delgado Parada, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 29 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Rafael Antonio Chacon Jr., originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated domestic violence, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Sheri Lynn Farrell, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested June 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.