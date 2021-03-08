The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Carlos Amado Galaviz, originally sentenced to probation for forgery, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 6 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Daryl Melton Sumlin, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony, and possession of narcotic drugs, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Todd Edward McCoy, originally sentenced to probation for attempted shoplifting with two or more prior convictions, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Angel Eric Morales, originally sentenced to probation for possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.