The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Jesus Manuel Fonseca Jr., originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested Aug. 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Mario Hernandez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted molestation of a child, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision was arrested in Orange County, Calif., and extradited Aug. 23 to the Yuma County jail.
• Enessa Nichole Lopez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Stanislaus County, Calif. and extradited Aug. 23 to the Yuma County jail.
• Cesar Sanchez Zambrano, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested Aug. 26 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.