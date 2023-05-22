The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Frank Andrew Owen, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Los Angeles County and extradited April 19 to the Yuma County jail.
• Eduardo Castillo Ramirez, sentenced to probation for Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Brian Anthony Cueto, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and Possession of Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Miriam Adriana Bustos, sentenced to probation for Attempted Taking the Identity of Another Person, a Class 5 felony, and Attempted Forgery, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested April 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.