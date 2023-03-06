The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Fabian Morales, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested on Feb. 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Mandy Ann Grant, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Amber Kay Grady, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Kern County, Calif., and extradited Feb. 17 to the Yuma County jail.
• Michael Luis Padilla, sentenced to probation for Attempted Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 26 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.