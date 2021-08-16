The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Alan Enrique Gorosave Vargas, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited June 25 to the Yuma County jail.
• John Tesso Esperanza, sentenced to probation for attempted shoplifting with two or more prior convictions, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 27 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Stephanie Noel Kobierski, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and theft, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was July 1 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Eleodoro Rodriguez Soto, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and attempted misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.