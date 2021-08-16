The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Alan Enrique Gorosave Vargas, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited June 25 to the Yuma County jail.

John Tesso Esperanza, sentenced to probation for attempted shoplifting with two or more prior convictions, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 27 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Stephanie Noel Kobierski, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and theft, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was July 1 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Eleodoro Rodriguez Soto, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and attempted misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

