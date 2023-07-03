The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• David Martinez, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony, and Driving While Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor, a Class misdemeanor. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested on June 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Damian Eduardo Ruelas, sentenced to probation for Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class 5 felony; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision, but arrested June 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jacob Soliz, sentenced to probation for Misconduct Involving Weapons, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested June 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jose Briseno, sentenced to probation for Unlawful use of Means of Transportation, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested June 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.