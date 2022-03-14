The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Chase Aaron Troy, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Austin R. Doutre, originally sentenced to probation for attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• James Mitchell Arviso, originally sentenced to probation for trafficking in stolen property, a Class 2 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Autumn Marie Collins, originally sentenced to probation for possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.