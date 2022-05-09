The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Dominick Dean Roberts, originally sentenced to probation for attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Creek County, Okla., and extradited March 17 to the Yuma County jail.

Derek Scott Lakey, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of dangerous drugs for sale, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 1 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Rolando Meza Lopez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested on April 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Carmen Marie Carlon, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of marijuana for sale, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested April 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

