The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Dominick Dean Roberts, originally sentenced to probation for attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Creek County, Okla., and extradited March 17 to the Yuma County jail.
• Derek Scott Lakey, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of dangerous drugs for sale, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 1 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Rolando Meza Lopez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested on April 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Carmen Marie Carlon, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of marijuana for sale, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested April 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.