The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Aurelia Krystina Ornelas, originally sentenced to probation for theft of a credit card, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 29 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Andres Jesus Marrufo, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but arrested Jan. 31 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Leslie Hill, originally sentenced to probation for attempted burglary in the third degree, a Class 5 felony, and attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but arrested Jan. 29 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Christopher Dale Garber, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but arrested Feb. 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.