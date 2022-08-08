The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Destiny Monique Dunmore, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony, and attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested July 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

