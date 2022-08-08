The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Destiny Monique Dunmore, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony, and attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested July 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Scott Humphrey, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Donald James Nelson, originally sentenced to probation for misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited July 19 to the Yuma County jail.
• General Xavier Michael Smith, originally sentenced to probation for attempted burglary in the first degree, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Larimer County, Colorado, and extradited July 20 to the Yuma County jail.