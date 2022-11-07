The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Bryan Tapia Briceno, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested Oct. 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

