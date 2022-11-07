The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Bryan Tapia Briceno, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested Oct. 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Lucas Anthony Corbin, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited Oct. 20 to the Yuma County jail.
• Dustyn David Sanchez, sentenced to probation for Aggravated Assault, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested Oct. 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Allen James Carnley, sentenced to probation for Attempted Organized Retail Theft, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Jackson County, Oregon, and extradited to the Yuma County jail.