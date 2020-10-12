The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Jesus Mendoza Parada, originally sentenced to probation for theft, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Marianna Cristel Bohanon, originally sentenced to probation for attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was located in Maricopa County and and extradited Sept. 29 to the Yuma County jail.
• Andrea Nikita Hilley, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of narcotic drugs, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Francisco Daniel Hernandez Ramirez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.