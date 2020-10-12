The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Jesus Mendoza Parada, originally sentenced to probation for theft, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Marianna Cristel Bohanon, originally sentenced to probation for attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was located in Maricopa County and and extradited Sept. 29 to the Yuma County jail.

Andrea Nikita Hilley, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of narcotic drugs, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Francisco Daniel Hernandez Ramirez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

