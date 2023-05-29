The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Joaquin Antonio Camacho Gomez, sentenced to probation for Attempted Shoplifting, a Class 5 felony, and Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited April 24 to the Yuma County jail.
• Samuel Hernandez, sentenced to probation for Attempted Possession of Dangerous Drug Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited April 25 to the Yuma County jail.
• Summer Rose Hrostowski Frank, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested April 23 in Maricopa County and extradited May 2 to the Yuma County jail.
• Juan Francisco Cortez, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested May 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.