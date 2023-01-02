The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Jade Josephina Russell, sentenced to probation for Disorderly Conduct per Domestic Violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Michael Julius Lance Nerva, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Xavier Escobedo Castillo, sentenced to probation for Aggravated Assault, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited Dec. 22 to the Yuma County jail.
• Amy Kathryn Garcia, sentenced to probation for Attempted Importation of Dangerous Drugs, a Class 3 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 24 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.