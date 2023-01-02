The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Jade Josephina Russell, sentenced to probation for Disorderly Conduct per Domestic Violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

