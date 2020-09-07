The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Angel Eric Morales, originally sentenced to probation for possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony, and theft, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 26 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Alejandro Cesar Ortiz, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 27 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Christina Kayla Hall, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated driving under the innfluence of drugs, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Rogelio Sanchez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 29 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.