The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Ramiro Alejo Ruiz, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was aarrested April 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you