The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Ramiro Alejo Ruiz, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was aarrested April 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• James Mitchell Arviso, sentenced to probation for Trafficking in Stolen Property in the First Degree, a Class 2 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Kevin Michael Burnham, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was rearrested and extradited April 6 to the Yuma County jail.
• Rebecca Edna Durazo, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested April 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.