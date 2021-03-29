The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Martin Miller III, original sentenced to probation for attempted failure to update address, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jaime Virgen Zarate, originally sentenced to probation for theft, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jeana Monique King, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was located in Imperial County and extradited March 5 to the Yuma County jail.
• Miuseth Flores, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was located in Imperial County and extradited March 8 to the Yuma County jail.