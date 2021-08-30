The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Christopher Parker, originally sentenced to probation for disorderly conduct, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision was arrested in Imperial County and extradited July 23 to the Yuma County jail.
• Katie Nicole Bendele, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault (domestic violence), a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested July 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Carlos Abraham Cortez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited July 23 to the Yuma County jail.
• Bianca Roxann Macias, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested July 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.