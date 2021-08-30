The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Christopher Parker, originally sentenced to probation for disorderly conduct, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision was arrested in Imperial County and extradited July 23 to the Yuma County jail.

Katie Nicole Bendele, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault (domestic violence), a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested July 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Carlos Abraham Cortez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited July 23 to the Yuma County jail.

Bianca Roxann Macias, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested July 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you