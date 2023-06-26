The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Jose C. Castillo Jr., sentenced to probation for Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision. but was arrested May 31 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Chase Matthew Curry, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested May 27and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Robert Stockton, sentenced to probation for Attempted Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested June 1 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Amber Grady, sentenced to probation for Aempted Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested June 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.