The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Jose C. Castillo Jr., sentenced to probation for Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision. but was arrested May 31 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

