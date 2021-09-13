The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Keith James Denard, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jesus Daniel Duenas, originally sentenced to probation for endangerment, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Kami Lee Solano, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Cass 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited Aug. 5to the Yuma County jail.
• Luis Manuel Gandara, originally sentenced to probation for endangerment per domestic violence, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.