The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Ernest Francisco Aguilar, originally sentenced to probation for theft of means of transportation, a Class 3 felony, and aggravated assault, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Laurel Elizabeth David, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Susan Allison Russell, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 6 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Aldo Chavarin, originally sentenced to probation for two counts of burglary in the second degree, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 7 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.