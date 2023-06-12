The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Tammy Louise Hornecker, sentenced to probation for Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision and but was arrested May 12 and incarcerated in the the Yuma County jail.

