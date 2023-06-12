The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Tammy Louise Hornecker, sentenced to probation for Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision and but was arrested May 12 and incarcerated in the the Yuma County jail.
• Richard Beltran Sr., sentenced to probation for Attempted Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited May 16 to the Yuma County jail.
• Beatrice Adriana Marquez, sentenced to probation for Attempted Importation of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 3 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Clark County and extradited May 17 to the Yuma County jail.
• Robert Cruz, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Clark County and extradited May 17 to the Yuma County jail.