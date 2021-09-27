The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Sean Matthew Wright, originally sentenced to probation for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Mason County, Kentucky, and extradited Aug. 21 to the Yuma County jail.
• Leighana LaTour, originally sentenced to probation for hindering prosecution in the first degree, a class three felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Mason County, Kentucky, and extradited Aug. 21 to the Yuma County jail.
• Angelene Dugan Cabrales, originally sentenced to probation for possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Harry Jones Phillips III, originally sentenced to probation for shoplifting with two or more prior convictions, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.