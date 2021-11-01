The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Laurie Jeanne Adey, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited Oct. 5 to the Yuma County jail.
• Daniel Saldana, originally sentenced to probation for attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited Oct. 5 to the Yuma County jail.
• Luis Angel Arellano, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested Oct. 7 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Doris Itzel Moctezuma, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision and was arrested Oct. 7 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.