The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Bing Casey Roberts, originally sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Nov. 6 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Marion Bradford, originally sentenced to probation for Attempted Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Nov. 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Cierra Faye Kirby, originally sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony; Aggravated Assault, a Class 6 undesignated felony; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class four felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Nov. 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Milo Owens Golding Jr., originally sentenced to probation for Aggravated Assault, a Cass 6 felony, and Theft of Means of Transportation, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited Nov. 8 to the Yuma County jail.