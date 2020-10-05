The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Ivan Martinez, originally sentenced to probation for unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 18 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Victor Alfonso Castro, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Daryl Melton Sumlin, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony, and possession of narcotic Drugs, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Richard Zarate, originally sentenced to probation for possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.