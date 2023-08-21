The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Elias Ballesteros Sandoval, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Steve Martin Medina, sentenced to probation for Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence of Drugs a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jacob Clinton Windham, sentenced to probation for Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 14 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Desiree Davis, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested July 15 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.