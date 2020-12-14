The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Susan Darlene Johnson, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Nov. 26 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Emilio Rosario Lopez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted importation of narcotic drugs, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Nov. 27 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jovannie Ismael Alcantar, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Nov. 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Joseph William Cody, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.