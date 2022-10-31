The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Alex Silva Manzanedo, sentenced to probation for the original conviction of Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 15 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Velia Trinida Molina, sentenced to probation for the original conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 18 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Dora Maria Salazar, sentenced to probation for the original conviction of Attempted Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 18 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jacob Brian Nelson, sentenced to probation for the original conviction of Aggravated Harassment per Domestic Violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 14 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.