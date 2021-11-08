The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Rosaisela Aguayo Mendez, originally sentenced to probation for theft, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Twin Falls County, Idaho, and extradited Oct. 12 to the Yuma County jail.
• Dorine Agripina Rios, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision and was arrested Oct. 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Hector Alvarez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested Oct. 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Austin Riley Doutre, originally sentenced to probation for attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Weber County, Utah, and extradited Oct. 19 to the Yuma County jail.