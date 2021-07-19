The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Nicholas Owens, originally sentenced to probation for possession of burglary tools, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Ricardo Emmanuelle Mendoza Prado, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Tiffany Renee Patton, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested June 15 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Jose Antonio Chavez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 14 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

