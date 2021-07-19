The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Nicholas Owens, originally sentenced to probation for possession of burglary tools, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Ricardo Emmanuelle Mendoza Prado, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Tiffany Renee Patton, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested June 15 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jose Antonio Chavez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 14 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.