The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Anthony Alan Jacobs, sentenced to probation for attempted robbery, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested June 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you