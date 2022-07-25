The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Anthony Alan Jacobs, sentenced to probation for attempted robbery, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested June 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Brandon Shannon, sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision was arrested in Morgan County, Ind., and extradited June 23 to the Yuma County jail.
• Leslie D. Hill, sentenced to probation for possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony; attempted burglary in the third degree, a Class 5 felony, and attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 24 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Martine Rodriguez Prettybird, sentenced to probation for criminal trespass in the first degree involving domestic violence, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 26 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.