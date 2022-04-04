The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Marion Bradford, originally sentenced to probation for possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested March 7 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Brent Robert Stevens, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Hector Newcomb. originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jesse Uvalles, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated assault, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.