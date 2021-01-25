The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Enessa Nichole Lopez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was located in Ventura County, Calif., extradited Dec. 30 to the Yuma County jail.
• Christopher Michael Tovarez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of dangerous drugs for sale, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 31 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Tracy Lynn Saunders, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was located in Cobb County, Ga., and extradited Jan. 2 to the Yuma County jail.
• Eleodoro Rodriguez Soto, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and attempted misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.