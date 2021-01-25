Showers in the Vicinity

Today

Windy with a few showers early then partly cloudy for the afternoon. High 57F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.